US immigration ban on Communist Party members keeps talents in China, says Global Times editor

The U.S. prohibiting Communist Party members from immigrating to the country will help keep more talents in China, says editor-in-chief of Beijing’s mouthpiece Global Times.

Hu Xijin’s comment came after Washington announced on Friday a new policy guidance on its immigration laws, making it almost impossible for “members or affiliates of the Communist Party or any other totalitarian party” to be granted permanent residence or citizenship in the U.S.

The amendment was “part of a broader set of laws passed by Congress to address threats to the safety and security of the United States,” according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Hu hit back on Twitter on Sunday. “Many outstanding talents in China are Communist Party members. The decision by the U.S. helps keep more talents in China since it takes out their illusion.”

“Not bad,” he continues, “What’s more, non-CCP members now have much less interest in immigrating to the U.S.”

Beijing has yet to respond to the new policy.

