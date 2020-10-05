Hong Kong supporters transform closed Houston consulate into ‘Chinese Prison’

Overseas support groups turned the fence around the now-closed Chinese Consulate in Houston, Texas into a “Chinese prison”, satirizing the Communist Party’s violation of human rights of Uyghurs, Tibetans and Hongkongers.

Hong Kong Dossier, who organized the event, thanked the hard work of their Houston volunteers and Taiwanese friends.

Pictures showed that a white placard that wrote “Chinese Prison” in black were put on top of the front gate, beneath it were protests slogans including “liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times”, “glory to Hong Kong” and “#save12HKyouths”.

Yellow umbrellas drawings symbolizing the 2014 Umbrella Movement and a sketch of Lee Ming-che, Taiwanese pro-democracy activist who has been detained in China since 2017, were also found on the fence.

“How can a human rights violator who is locking up Uyghurs, Tibetans, Taiwanese, Hongkongers host the 2022 Winter Olympics?” Hong Kong Dossier wrote on Facebook and Twitter.

The campaign materials on the fence will be taken down on Monday evening, the organizer urged fellow supporters to pay a visit before then.

