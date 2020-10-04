Hong Kong, Taiwan disagreed over using NGO to return murder suspect to island

Authorities in Hong Kong tried but failed to find a semi-official method of sending a confessed murder suspect to face trial in Taiwan, Apple Daily Taiwan has learned.

Hong Kong authorities wrote to the Taiwanese government four times, over two years, asking that semi-official channels be used to return Chan Tong-kai to Taiwan, according to the newspaper’s sources.

Taiwanese authorities, however, insisted that the two sides deal with Chan’s case through mutual legal assistance arrangements, which was deemed a more formal approach. But this was rejected by Hong Kong, according to sources.

Chan is wanted by Taiwanese authorities for killing his pregnant girlfriend, Poon Hiu-wing in Taipei on a visit in 2018. He was arrested for money laundering offenses upon his return to Hong Kong, after using Poon’s ATM card to withdraw money from her account.

Although Chan confessed to the killing, there was no legal basis to return him to Taiwan, given the lack of an extradition agreement between the two governments.

Hong Kong wrote to Taiwan four times between 2018 and 2019 asking for the Chan case to be negotiated via the Hong Kong-Taiwan Economic and Cultural Cooperation and Promotion Council (ECCPC) and the Taiwan-Hong Kong Economic and Cultural Co-operation Council (THEC) platforms, sources said.

The ECCPC, set up by the Hong Kong government as a limited liability company in 2010, conducts economic, cultural, and social exchanges and “discussions and negotiations on public policy related issues of mutual interest” primarily with the THEC, its counterpart in Taiwan.

Although the ECCPCC is a non-governmental organization, Financial Secretary Paul Chan is its honorary chairman while several senior officials serve as directors.

Hong Kong asked Taiwan to provide evidence in relation to Poon’s murder via the exchange platform but Taiwan insisted the case be handled through a request for mutual legal assistance, which Hong Kong refused. This led to a stalemate.

Taipei’s Mainland Affairs Council said communication channels had been established between law enforcement agencies on both sides last year and blamed Hong Kong for holding back Chan’s return despite his surrendering. Hong Kong’s Security Bureau has denied the existence of such channels and stresses that it lacks a legal basis to hand over any evidence to Taiwan.

The Hong Kong government used the case to justify an ill-planned amendment to the extradition bill enabling suspects to be sent back to the mainland, Macau and Taiwan.

The controversial move sparked a year of often violent protests and morphed into a broader anti-government movement that Beijing has responded to with a heavy hand.

Chan has stated his willingness to return to Taiwan and surrender to authorities there; he is currently being assisted by Reverend Peter Koon.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play