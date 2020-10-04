UK’s LibDems ‘allies’ in Hongkongers' fight for democracy

Britain’s Liberal Democrats, one of the country’s three main political parties, vowed to be an “ally” in Hongkongers' fight for freedom and democracy.

Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson, held a videoconference with Hong Kong activist Nathan Law to discuss the situation in Hong Kong and how the international community can help.

In a Facebook post, Law praised Moran as “affable” and said she expressed firm support for the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

“[Moran] said we can consider her and the Liberal Democrats to be allies, and to work together to uphold democratic values,” Law wrote.

At the meeting, Law spoke in favor of the U.K. government providing help to the 12 Hongkongers detained in mainland China after a failed attempt to reach Taiwan.

Law called on the U.K. to relax its rules and allow Hongkongers under the age of 23 to enter the country – they are currently too young to qualify for a new immigration pathway London opened up to provide sanctuary for Hongkongers fearing persecution at home. The country should also beef up its vetting of Chinese companies, he said.

Law said he has now met with the foreign affairs representatives of the U.K.'s four biggest political parties, and that he hoped to maintain a regular channel of communication to bring them updates on the situation in Hong Kong.

Law has been in exile in London since July, having fled Hong Kong before the implementation of Beijing’s draconian national security law.

