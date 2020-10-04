Demand for Mandarin language training abroad survives political rifts, teacher says

The appetite for learning Mandarin Chinese in Western countries is still strong despite the diplomatic tensions that have shut down a major teaching program in the United States, according to a Hong Kong-based language professional.

David Tait, the head of Mandarin Matrix, said he remains confident that politics can be separated from language even though the U.S. Trump administration has put a stop to the One Million Strong Initiative.

That program was launched four years ago by then U.S. President Barack Obama and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during the latter’s official state visit in 2016. Its goal was to teach Mandarin Chinese to at least one million K-12 students in the U.S. by 2020.

In a discussion about his cloud-based Mandarin learning platform, Mandarin Matrix, Tait said he believes “mixing politics with education will only result in more politics”.

Tait said there is still demand for Mandarin Chinese learning in Western countries. He cited Britain’s Mandarin Excellence Programme, which aims to help 5,000 pupils acquire the language by the end of this year.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tait said business has remained relatively good. His company specializes in online learning, which meets the needs of the many students now forced to study at home, he noted.

Mandarin Matrix has attracted new clients by giving schools trial versions of the company’s online teaching platform, Tait said. Because of the pandemic, he has received business inquiries from schools in Thailand, Russia and France for the first time.

Mandarin Matrix will continue to promote Mandarin learning with a “neutral” attitude, avoiding any political content, he added.

The One Million Strong Initiative was led by the US-China Strong Foundation. Other partners included Tencent’s VIPKID and the University of Oregon’s Center for Applied Second Language Studies.

In August, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for China’s government-funded Confucius Institutes in the U.S. to be shut by the end of the year. He criticized them for helping to advance “Beijing’s global propaganda and malign influence.”

The institutes have branches at U.S. universities that aim to promote Chinese culture and language.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play