World must ‘unite against Chinese Communist Party’: US congressman

Washington must “stand firm with the international community” against the Chinese Communist Party and ensure Beijing faces the consequences for its actions in Hong Kong, says U.S. Congressman Ted Yoho.

In a commentary for Apple Daily, Florida Republican Yoho wrote that the “one country, two systems” constitutional arrangement in Hong Kong has been violated by Beijing, and that the China-imposed national security law was a system of oppression that instills fear.

“The Hong Kong we see today is unrecognizable from before, where ‘one country, two systems’ has been forcibly molded into ‘one country, one system,’” he wrote.

Yoho accused Beijing of breaching the 1984 treaty with the U.K. that guaranteed the former British colony’s autonomy and political freedoms, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s regime “never had any intention to uphold its promise” under the agreement.

“The international community must unite against the CCP in order to counter the bullying tactics and threats the CCP has launched against those who would support Hong Kong.”

New policies in the U.S., U.K., Australia and other countries that seek to accommodate Hongkongers looking to resettle were the “right thing to do,” he wrote.

Yoho, the ranking Republican on the House Asia and the Pacific Subcommittee, also expressed concern about the 12 Hongkongers detained in mainland China after being arrested at sea while trying to reach Taiwan.

The case “confirms the worst fears of Hongkongers,” as the detainees have been held for over a month with no access to their lawyers, Yoho wrote, adding that he wished the Hong Kong 12 a quick and safe return.

Yoho was a cosponsor of the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump in July. The act imposes sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials found to be violating the city’s autonomy.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play