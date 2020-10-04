Air supremacy could help Taiwan hold off cross-strait invaders, former commander says

Military air supremacy over the Taiwan Strait could enable Taiwan to hold off an invasion by mainland forces until help arrives from the international community, according to a former senior officer in Taiwan’s military.

“If there is a war between the two sides of the strait, victory or defeat will be determined by who holds air supremacy,” Chang Yan-ting, a former air force lieutenant general, told Apple Daily Taiwan in an interview.

Chang’s comments come amid heightened harassment and deliberate incursions into Taiwan’s territory by China’s military, amid rising diplomatic tensions between the two sides.

On Oct. 1, Taiwan had to scramble fighters again after a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Y-8 Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft entered Taiwan’s southwest air defense identification zone, one of many similar incidents over the last few months.

Although the PLA commands larger forces than Taiwan, the major logistical challenges of a sea crossing and maintaining supply lines from the mainland could play to Taiwan’s advantage, Chang said.

“If Taiwan deploys proper military tactics, a cross-strait conflict could become a protracted war that would last longer than just three or five days,” he said. Chang was responding to commentaries suggesting that a Chinese invasion would make short work of Taiwan’s military.

As an example of a similar scenario, Chang cited the 10-week undeclared war between Britain and Argentina over the Falkland Islands in 1982.

In that conflict, British forces recovered the South Atlantic islands from Argentina largely because their superior tactical air power gave them control over the battleground, Chang said.

China considers Taiwan a renegade province that should be taken back by force if necessary.

“Additionally, other countries may … take advantage of the chaos [in China] and enter the fight,” Chang added. “If the international community intervenes on the side of Taiwan, China may be defeated.”

