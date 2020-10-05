Top UK judge nominated to sit in Hong Kong’s highest court

The deputy president of the United Kingdom’s supreme court has been nominated to join Hong Kong’s top court as a forieign judge, about a month after an Australian judge resigned citing concerns over the national security law.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has accepted the Judicial Officers Recommendation Commission’s advice on appointing Lord Patrick Hodge as a non-permanent judge of the Court of Final Appeal, the government said in a statement on Monday. The nomination needs the approval of the Legislative Council before Lam makes the appointment official, it said.

Hodge, now 67, was appointed deputy president of the U.K. Supreme Court in February. He started practicing as a lawyer in Scotland in 1983 and became a Queen’s Counsel in 1996. His practice was mainly in commercial and property law, and judicial review.

Hodge is an honorary professor at Stellenbosch University, South Africa, and at the East China University of Political Science and Law in Shanghai and has lectured in both universities.

The recommendation was welcomed by some in Hong Kong’s legal sector. Confidence in Hong Kong’s rule of law had been falling since the city’s justice and law enforcement departments failed to adhere to legal principles over the past year, said Dennis Kwok, the legislator representing the legal sector.

Hongkongers and the international community would hope Hodge can help safeguard Hong Kong’s rule of law from within the judicial system, which was not to blame for the crisis in confidence, Kwok said.

Sham Shui Po district councilor Lawrence Lau, who is also a barrister, said he was surprised by Hodge’s willingness to sit in a Hong Kong court at such a difficult time. Lau hoped Hodge could bring about some positive change, he said.

In July, U.K. Supreme Court President Lord Robert Reed said the country’s judges might not be able to serve in Hong Kong courts if the national security law imposed by Beijing undermined Hong Kong’s judicial independence.

Last month, Australian judge James Spigelman resigned as a non-permanent judge at the Court of Final Appeal. Spigelman told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that he did so “for reasons related to the national security legislation.”

