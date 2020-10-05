Hong Kong doubles guaranteed yield on new batch of iBonds to draw retail investors

The upcoming batch of iBonds issued by the Hong Kong government will guarantee a minimum return of 2%, double the previous figure. The government plans to raise as much as HK$15 billion selling the securities aimed at retail investors.

The bonds provide ordinary investors with another option that is both secure and provides stable returns, said Financial Secretary Paul Chan.

Investors can subscribe from Oct. 23 to Nov. 5, with a minimum purchase of HK$10,000 (US$1,290) and a term of three years. The bonds will be issued on Nov. 16 and will begin trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange the following day.

Banks including Citibank, Standard Chartered and Bank of China (Hong Kong) have launched special promotions tied to the new iBonds, with some waiving fees.

Ricky Tam, chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Investors, said the iBonds were “an alternative relief measure” and said the rate of return compares favorably to deposit interest rates.

However, the iBond is less attractive than a raft of new investment options such as the upcoming initial public offering of shares in Ant Group, Tam said, adding that lukewarm demand will likely mean the sale is around the HK$10 billion target.

Hong Kong’s iBond program was first launched in 2011, with the last batch being made available to the public in 2016.

