Beijing loyalist warns media against advocacy for Hong Kong independence

Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s sole delegate to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, said Beijing may make amendments to the city’s national security law two years later.

Tam said in an interview with Ming Pao that the new law is effective in handling issues of Hong Kong independence. Apart from the significant decline in violent incidents, Tam noted that “foreign forces have also seemed to be more restrained” since its implementation.

Beijing will examine, review and monitor the execution of the law and may make amendments if there is any problem, Tam continued. Such amendments usually take place two years after its legislation.

Tam also urged the press to avoid obstructing law enforcement, adding it is also important to monitor “fake news” on the internet.

“Media interviews are fine, but as long as they are not promoting Hong Kong independence,” the pro-Beijing heavyweight warned, while stressing that journalists can still enjoy media freedom under the controversial law.

Tam’s remarks forecasted a harsher version of the controversial law in the near future, said pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo. The former journalist also noted that his views ran contrary to international standards on freedom of speech and of the press.

Democratic Party chairperson Wu Chi-wai slammed Tam for “adding fuel to the fire”, as what he said has shown how Beijing is not making any effort to de-escalate Hong Kong’s social conflicts.

Tam’s warnings to the media also reflect the government’s unreasonable restrictions on expression. Wu questioned, “China has ‘selective freedom of speech’, but is it really freedom?”

