Ichiban no more: Japan-themed hip hangout in Guangdong taken down

A Japan-themed street in Guangdong province that recently became hip hangout for local young people has been “censored” over the national day “golden week” holiday, with the Japanese phrases on signage covered and flags replaced by Chinese ones.

The latest photos from shoppers showed that the street signs containing the Japanese phrase Ichiban – or Number One – have been masked with red covers. Some other neon signs at the entrance of the street were wrapped in grey cloth.

“Ichiban Street” in the city of Foshan, sandwiched between the provincial capital of Guangzhou and Hong Kong, had drawn a great number of local young people who are unable to travel to Japan because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The street has been criticized for its empty replication of the outward appearance of similar trendy shopping destinations in Japan, but without any substance.

Some suggested that the timing of the “renovation” was linked to the national “golden week” holiday that began on China’s Oct. 1 National Day, when it becomes increasingly important to be seen to be politically correct.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play