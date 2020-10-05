Taiwan tells Hong Kong to stop buck passing on murder suspect’s surrender

Taiwan’s Premier Su Tseng-chang asserted that authorities “will not allow murderers to come and go freely”, while the suspect’s spokesperson Reverend Peter Koon said that legal representatives of the alleged murderer Chan Tong-kai will meet with Taiwanese officials on Monday.

Su said if Chan was to surrender himself to Taiwan, the governments of Taiwan and Hong Kong should have a proper talk.

“A Hongkonger murdered a Hongkonger, [and if] the murderer is in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong authorities should handle the case properly. If Hong Kong needs further information, Taiwan will provide as appropriate,” Su said when he attended an event on Monday.

Huang Ming-chao from the Criminal Investigation Bureau said that Chan and his lawyers have not been in touch with the Taiwanese authorities via “official channels.”

Taiwan’s Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung said if Chan is to turn himself in to Taiwan, it is a must for the Hong Kong authorities to approach Taiwan via the established “single-window” mechanism. It is “meaningless” for Chan to handle his case through lawyers, Hsu added.

Earlier last Saturday, Hong Kong’s Security Bureau denied the existence of such a communication window, saying it was merely a unilateral description adopted by Taiwan.

The Bureau said in a statement that the Hong Kong Police “have not jointly established any so-called ‘single window’ liaison point with Taiwan and this does not involve any assistance on evidence.”

Chan has allegedly murdered his pregnant girlfriend Poon Hiu-wing in Taipei in 2018, before returning to Hong Kong.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam cited Chan’s case as the reason for introducing the extradition amendments that would allow criminal suspects to be sent to China for trial, which subsequently sparked the unprecedented anti-government movement in Hong Kong.

Chan was released last October after spending 18 months in jail for money laundering without being charged for murder. He promised that he would surrender himself to Taiwan, but no progress has been seen so far.

