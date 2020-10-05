Chinese commentator called Trump a COVID guinea pig

Neo-Maoist scholar and prominent Communist Party defender Sima Nan mocked the U.S. for using President Donald Trump as a guinea pig to test the experimental antibody cocktail therapy for COVID-19.

President Trump and First Lady Melania announced last Friday that they had tested positive for the coronavirus. The White House’s announcement that the president received a dose of an experimental antibody cocktail has sparked heated discussions on Chinese social media.

Sima on Sunday published an article on Weibo entitled “Just as a drowning man will clutch at a straw, Trump resolves to unauthorized drugs.”

“Aren’t they using the president as a guinea pig? Does the drug work, or not? We can only say it may work. Are there any side effects? How strong are they? We don’t know. How dare they use it on the president?” Sima asked.

He noted Trump is also using the antiviral drug remdesivir and the fact that he is receiving several different treatments at the same time shows how urgent the situation is.

“Good luck to the old man, I hope that the couple can get well soon,” he wrote. “We wish the hilarious old man good health and long life.”

Many netizens agreed with Sima and some even said that Trump should use traditional Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen capsules.

In the global race for a COVID-19 vaccine, China has been claiming itself to be the world’s front runner.

Emergency inoculations against the coronavirus have reached at least 350,000 people despite the fact that the drugs are still undergoing clinical trials, state-run Sinopharm executive told Chinese media in mid-September.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play