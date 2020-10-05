‘Models of journalism,’ RTHK broadcasting director defends episodes on Yuen Long attack

RTHK Board of Advisors suggested follow up actions on lawmaker Junius Ho’s complaint against the two episodes on 2019 Yuen Long thug attack in current affairs program “Hong Kong Connection.”

Details of the board’s meeting were revealed, after the minutes of a meeting in late July were uploaded online.

The government-appointed chairperson Eugene Chan told the board that he had received a letter of complaint from controversial Beijing loyalist Junius Ho. Ho accused the reporters of “Hong Kong Connection” of picking on him during the interview without conducting a “comprehensive analysis” on the incident.

Ho was seen shaking hands with triads involved in last year’s July 21 Yuen Long thug attack on the night.

Chan said he had no intention to handle complaints during the meeting but hoped that the RTHK management could respond to avoid public misunderstanding.

Director of Broadcasting Leung Ka-wing said the letter reflected the fact that there are still different views and doubts about the incident, and RTHK “would not give up any angle to follow up” when encountering social divergence of opinion.

Ho also questioned, in his letter, why “Hong Kong Connection” could not review the 721 incident from a more “macro angle.”

Leung defended that the two episodes concerned have demonstrated production quality that was “high enough to be used as teaching materials and models of journalism,” whether from a journalism, documentary, shooting angle, editing, investigation, or material selection point of view.

“This kind of truth-finding program would sometimes inevitably make some people feel offensive, and thus drawing fierce reactions,” the editor-in-chief of RTHK added.

One of the board members paid particular attention to the two follow-up scenes, asking whether it was necessary to broadcast those shots instead of expressing the interview process in the form of narration.

The interviewee should be respected if he or she could not respond on the spot, she said, adding that “the other key figure” of the incident was not mentioned.

Amen Ng, Head of Corporate Communications and Standards, explained that showing “reaction shots” was a technique of asking follow-up questions in journalism. “The purpose was to enable the audience to grasp the real situation of finding the truth.”

Leung added the reporters were polite and did not deliberately create any collision in the two scenes, and explanations and follow-ups were also provided after the follow-up questioning shots.

A member said in the meeting that there were other media organizations actively promoting the national security law, while RTHK seemed to have done less. He asked if there were any mechanisms for RTHK to work with those organizations to broadcast their programs.

Leung responded that RTHK had been working with the government, such as the Information Services Department. “If RTHK would want to work with private organizations, it would have to go through certain procedures.”

Chan has previously urged the public broadcaster to produce more programs that serve to promote the national security law as well as civil servants' loyalty to China. He learnt from the management that the production was already in progress.

