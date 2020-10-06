Beijing-disapproved Catholic bishop announces resignation

Chinese Catholic auxiliary bishop, Guo Xijin, who was demoted and replaced by a Beijing appointee as part of the Vatican-Beijing agreement, announced his decision to retire from all public offices on Sunday, Catholic World News reports.

“In the face of this age that changes so rapidly, I feel almost incompetent. I can no longer keep in step with the times and I do not want to become an obstacle to progress,” wrote Guo, in a script widely circulated online.

Guo has reportedly submitted his resignation to the Holy See last month. He will not participate in any public events starting from Monday and will only host private masses.

“Our faith should lie in God and not in man. Man is subject to change, but God is not,” he urged the congregation to bear in mind.

The 61-year-old bishop, who led the underground church at the diocese of Mindong in central-eastern China, was appointed by the Vatican but not recognized by Beijing.

In 2018, he was asked by the Vatican to step aside for a formerly excommunicated bishop Zhan Silu - who was endorsed by the Chinese authorities and appointed without papal consent - as part of a controversial deal for the reconciliation between China and the Vatican.

He had been detained and harassed by the Chinese authorities multiple times in recent years. The underground clergy faced growing repression after agreeing to the demotion and was evicted from the curia and clergy house over fire safety reasons early this year.

According to an observer, Guo’s resignation is driven by Rome’s inconsistent instructions on who manages the church. The Vatican also did not clarify its position on the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association, which forced Guo to “make a choice between his conscience and reality.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play