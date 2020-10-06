Investigation mission of COVID origin needs China’s approval, WHO confesses

The World Health Organization has submitted a list of candidates to join an international mission to investigate the origins of COVID-19 to the Chinese authorities for their consideration, said Michael Ryan, head of emergencies at WHO, without giving further details.

Speaking to a special session of the WHO’s 34-member executive board focusing on COVID-19 on Monday, Ryan said an international mission will be deployed to China to look into the animal origins of the virus and its transmission to humans.

A two-person advance team for that mission has visited China, but a fuller mission isn’t ready, he added.

While WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus claimed that the advance team, which arrived in China in mid-July for research, laid the groundwork for further joint efforts, the team remained in Beijing for three weeks and did not step foot near Wuhan, where the virus originated.

“China has always been transparent and responsible to fulfil our international obligations,” Zhang Yang of China’s National Health Commission emphasized. She added in the video teleconference that China will receive the international mission and exchange information with visiting experts.

Brett Giroir, Assistant Secretary of Health and the U.S. representative on the board, said without naming a specific country that certain member states did not fulfill their responsibility in reporting the pandemic. He reiterated G7 leaders' call for a thorough review and reform process of the WHO.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play