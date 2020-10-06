Hong Kong’s next crackdown target: Universities’ democracy walls

Lennon Walls at the University of Hong Kong have been rebuilt by students after being vandalized by pro-Beijing visitors, but their days may be numbered. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Education Secretary Kevin Yeung will speak with the Vice Chancellors of local universities about the pro-democracy messages posted on the walls and will hand them over to law enforcement if need be.

The national security law mandates the promotion of national security education in schools and universities also hold the same responsibility, Lam asserted at the weekly press briefing on Tuesday. The chief executive is also the head of all publicly funded universities in the city.

She revealed that Yeung will be meeting with leaders of local tertiary institutions to learn how the new law has been imposed on campuses. Law enforcement will intervene if the school authorities are unable to enforce the law in universities, she added.

According to Article 9, the Hong Kong government should strengthen its work on safeguarding national security and preventing terrorist activities. It is obliged to take necessary measures to strengthen public communication, guidance, supervision and regulation over matters concerning national security, including those relating to schools, universities, social organizations, the media, and the internet.

Article 10 states that the Hong Kong government should promote national security education in schools and universities and through social organizations, the media, the internet and other means to raise the awareness of Hong Kong residents of national security and of the obligation to abide by the law.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play