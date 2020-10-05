China foreign ministry sarcasm on Trump’s COVID treatment backfires

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson’s sarcastic remarks about U.S. President Donald Trump’s illness backfired, drawing scorn from the nation’s netizens instead.

Hua Chunying was trying to call attention to the gulf between the medical treatment Trump is receiving for COVID-19 and that available for most Americans.

She tweeted on Sunday that she was heartbroken for the ongoing hardship of U.S. patients, as the country reported over 47,000 COVID-19 cases and 600 deaths on Saturday.

“Sincerely hope all of them can receive the same ‘finest’ treatment and care as the #President,” Hua said.

But Hua’s remarks were not well received among Chinese netizens, who pointed out the double standards of the ruling Communist Party. One asked that the medical privileges for elite party members should be abolished, and another demanded rights for Chinese people to speak freely on Twitter like Hua, as the social media site is banned in China.

Trump tested positive for the virus last week. His medical team said he has continued to improve since Saturday and could be released as early as Monday. He also greeted supporters in a drive-past outside the Walter Reed hospital where he is being treated – a move that drew searing criticism from doctors for failing to lead by example and putting the lives of his Secret Service guards at risk.

Click here for Chinese version

