Taiwan says it has no surrender notice from Hong Kong murder suspect

Taiwanese prosecutors on Tuesday said they had not received any notice about the surrender of Hong Kong murder suspect Chan Tong-kai, whose attempted extradition last year triggered months-long pandemonium in Hong Kong.

As of Tuesday noon, no news or progress related to the case had been submitted, the Taiwan Shilin District Prosecutors' Office said.

Chan’s girlfriend, Poon Hiu-wing, was killed during the couple’s trip to Taiwan in February 2018. Her murder prompted Hong Kong’s largest political crisis in decades, as authorities last year cited the case as political leverage to propose a sweeping extradition bill which would allow suspects to stand trial in mainland China, where the judiciary was under the Communist Party’s leadership.

The Reverend Peter Koon, the Anglican cleric who had been assisting the 20-year-old suspect, last Friday shared a voice message he purported to have been recorded by Chan, which said he would turn himself in to Taiwan in October.

Taiwanese lawyer Lu Chiu-yuan said that unless Chan traveled to the island, the Taiwan side could do nothing new even though the Shilin District Prosecutors' Office had issued an arrest warrant for him.

If Chan so wished, prosecutors would be able to obtain a travel visa to aid his surrender, Lu added.

“In Taiwan, the judiciary has the power to order the executive. The problem now is that Chan has not expressed his will,” the lawyer said.

According to criminal laws on the self-governed island, a person convicted of murder can be sentenced to more than 10 years of fixed-term imprisonment, life imprisonment or capital punishment.

Lu explained that if Chan reached a settlement with the victim’s mother, his jail term could be reduced to between five and 10 years.

In Hong Kong, the government’s Security Bureau on Monday reiterated it had no legal authority to interfere with Chan’s will to surrender in Taiwan, and clarified that it had not established any window with Taiwanese law enforcement to extradite him to the island.

