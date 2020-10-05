Taiwan’s air force spends NT$4.13b to head off cross-strait warplane intrusions

Taiwan’s fighter jets have been deployed 4,132 times so far this year to deal with incursions of mainland Chinese warplanes, at an estimated cost of NT$4.13 billion (US$142.67 million), according to Taiwan’s defense ministry.

In a report submitted to the legislature, the ministry focused on the growing threat, and costs, posed by People’s Liberation Army intrusions into Taiwanese air and sea space in the Taiwan Strait.

The deployment of Taiwanese military has cost a total of NT$4.13 billion, at an average cost per flight of NT$1 million in fuel, maintenance and other expenses, according to military sources.

These intercept missions have included joint operations with Taiwanese naval forces such as surveillance, combat preparations and military exercises, the ministry said. So far this year, Taiwan’s warships have been deployed 7,531 times, according to the ministry.

The report warned that there is no end in sight to the uncertainty currently overshadowing the Asia-Pacific region, given the China-U.S. strategic rivalry and increased military activity in the East China and South China seas.

Taiwan’s armed forces will deal with threats from mainland China in a cautious and non-provocative manner, the ministry said. The island’s military will refrain from triggering or stepping up conflicts, while standing up to any challenges, it noted.

Concerns have been voiced that Taiwan’s defense budget might be consumed by the cost of intercepting China’s military intrusions. Between mid-September and early October, 51 instances of PLA aircraft entering Taiwan’s airspace were recorded, prompting responses from Taiwan, according to the defense ministry.

