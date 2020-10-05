US sanctions to hit SMIC harder than Huawei, says market researcher TrendForce

U.S. sanctions on Chinese computer chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. will hit the company much harder than those imposed on Chinese tech giant Huawei, according to market intelligence company TrendForce.

The Department of Commerce told suppliers they need prior approval before exporting certain equipment, accessories and raw materials to SMIC, the Chinese company said.

The impact of the sanctions against SMIC will be much greater compared with the adverse effects of sanctions against JHICC or even Huawei, TrendForce said in a report.

SMIC said it has had preliminary exchanges with the department’s Bureau of Industry and Security over the restrictions and it will continue to actively facilitate communications with all relevant U.S. government departments.

As the impact on supplies from the U.S. will be extended or at least subject to uncertainties, the sanctions may have a material adverse effect on SMIC’s future production and operations, it added.

“The company reiterates that it has been operating in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations of all jurisdictions where it performs its businesses,” it said.

Taiwanese foundries currently lead the market with a 65% share, followed by South Korea at 16% and China at 6%, according to an estimate by TrendForce.

As SMIC occupies about 4% of the global foundry market share, it is ranked first in China and fifth in the world. SMIC is also the only Chinese foundry that possesses a “relatively clear roadmap for 14nm and more advanced process technologies,” TrendForce said, referring to the latest 14 nanometer thick semiconductor wafers.

“In the absence of key semiconductor equipment from mainstream global suppliers, SMIC will suffer major roadblocks in the continued development of its advanced process technologies, portending the broader impact of U.S. sanctions on the overall Chinese semiconductor industry,” the report said.

Semiconductor equipment suppliers in China currently include Naura, AMEC, SMEE, and CETGC. Although Chinese manufactures are capable of and have been supplying the relevant equipment for these processes, SMEE is the only manufacturer that can provide lithography and inspection equipment for processes as advanced as the 90nm node, according to TrendForce.

SMIC must still depend on U.S. equipment suppliers for processes below 90nm, specifically for 12-inch fab equipment. Chinese companies are highly unlikely to be able to provide semiconductor equipment covering all aspects of the manufacturing process within the next five to ten years, TrendForce said.

