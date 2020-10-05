Chinese jet fighter pilot praised for avoiding civilian injuries in crash: report

The Chinese military has praised a pilot for safely steering his disabled jet away from inhabited areas in the final seconds before it crashed, avoiding civilian injury or death, according to the People’s Liberation Army Daily.

The aircraft was beginning a combat exercise when its engine was crippled by bird strikes immediately after taking off, at an altitude of only 272 meters, the newspaper said. With a dead engine, the pilot could not attempt an emergency landing.

Instead, he guided the jet towards paddy fields, and managed to eject three seconds before it hit the ground, it said. The date and location of the crash were not disclosed.

An investigation found that pilot Wang Jiandong “successfully evaded inhabited areas three times within 37 seconds,” making decisions calmly and accurately to minimize damage on the ground, according to the army newspaper.

Wang reportedly has more than 2,100 hours of flight experience, and holds two bachelor’s degrees. He recovered at a nearby farm after the crash, the report said.

