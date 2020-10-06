Teacher’s registration revoked, faces life ban after Hong Kong independence class discussion

The Hong Kong primary school teacher has had their registration revoked and could face a lifetime ban from teaching in the city, after discussing Hong Kong independence in one of their teaching materials.

The teacher from Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong had also cited materials about an outlawed political party, and was notified on Sept. 22 of the punishment, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said yesterday.

It was also the first time that a teacher had been deregistered for professional misconduct under the Education Ordinance.

Deputy Secretary for Education Chan Siu Suk Fan said it was a deliberate plan by the teacher to spread messages about Hong Kong independence.

Teachers should spend 50 minutes discussing the Societies Ordinance and the platforms of the Hong Kong National Party which was outlawed under the ordinance, with a worksheet asking students why some people advocated for independence and when such campaigns started, Chan said.

The teaching materials also stated that 35 minutes would be reserved to discuss the Hong Kong National Party as well as other topics including Tibetan, Xinjiang and Taiwanese independence, Chan said. The teacher also asked students to raise their hands to show their political opinions, which Chan described as unacceptable.

Permanent Secretary for Education Michelle Li said the teacher would be given an opportunity to appeal. The bureau had asked the school to investigate after receiving complaints last September, and the teacher was invited to give written explanations on two occasions, with a warning that he may be deregistered, according to Li.

The teacher failed to lead the discussion objectively and used a large amount of materials from an outlawed organization to talk about Hong Kong independence, which was a violation of education principles, Li said.

The school conducted an investigation after receiving complaints but found no problems with the case in a report submitted in March, and did not punish the teacher, a source close to the matter told Apple Daily.

Students told bureau officials during a school visit that the teacher wished to discuss freedom of speech and said he did not support independence, according to the source. The teacher was popular at school but was now unable to enter the campus after his registration was revoked, which would damage students' wellbeing, the source said.

Six teaching staff were also punished by the bureau including the principal and vice principal for “failure in monitoring.” It was unfair to punish them as it was not possible for them to check all of the school’s teaching materials, the source said. Three teachers who used the materials also received warning letters.

The teacher had given a detailed explanation to the bureau but he did not receive any relevant response until his registration was revoked, according to education sector lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen. Members of the appeal committee are appointed by the government, and if unsuccessful, the teacher would have to make a further appeal to the Chief Executive and the Executive Council.

