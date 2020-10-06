First teacher loses license for worksheets discussing Hong Kong independence

The Education Bureau revoked the teaching registration of a Hong Kong primary school teacher for purportedly spreading pro-independence messages through teaching materials and worksheets. School management also received reprimand letters for inadequate supervision.

The teacher, who had worked at the Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong, has already left the school.

It marks the first case where a teacher was stripped of teaching license for allegedly promoting independence, which, according to the Bureau, is inconsistent with the constitutional and legal status of Hong Kong as stipulated in the Basic Law.

“The content of the teaching materials used was twisted and biased, and had done serious harm to students,” said the statement. To protect students' interests, safeguard teacher’s professionalism and public trust in the teaching professor, the Bureau has decided to cancel the teacher’s registration, which would prevent him from teaching in Hong Kong schools.

Warning letters were issued to other teachers who have used the same provided materials.

Beijing’s mouthpiece Tai Kung Pao reported the worksheet in question last year, where primary five students were asked to watch pro-independent activist Andy Chan’s interview on the public broadcaster RTHK and answer questions related to freedom of speech.

The Hong Kong Professional Teachers' Union is assisting the teacher to appeal the result, which they considered unreasonable and procedurally unfair. The Bureau made the decision without thorough investigation and issuing warning letters to intimidate school management is a low blow, said the Union.

In her weekly press briefing, Chief Executive Carrie Lam defended the Bureau’s drastic move, stressing that it was taken after a thorough probe.

It’s the first time ever that a teacher has been de-registered for professional misconduct under the Education Ordinance, which showed that the government was ready to grasp the nettle, Lam asserted.

Lawmaker for the education sector, Ip Kin-yuen, said the crime the teacher was accused of is fabricated. The theme of the teaching materials centered on freedom of speech and the teacher did not disseminate pro-independence messages in a premeditated act, he added.

A parent from the school said he did not see any problem with the worksheets concerned. He expressed regrets for the decision, describing the teacher as kind and caring.

