Hong Kong students acquitted of obstruction after judge doubts police testimony

A Hong Kong magistrate acquitted two high-school students of blocking roads during a protest last year, after rejecting police officers' testimony as “not credible or reliable”, in court on Monday.

Wu Man-chun, 18, and a 16-year-old surnamed Chung were each charged with one count of obstruction in a public place, in relation to a protest on Oct. 13 last year. The pair were accused of setting up roadblocks and barricades at the junction of Cheung Sha Wan Road and Yen Chow Street in Sham Shui Po.

Magistrate June Cheung ruled on Monday that the two defendants were not guilty, as the testimony of police officers was “unreliable” and failed to conclusively establish the locations and actions of the pair.

The magistrate noted that the officer who arrested Chung changed his account of events multiple times, including details related to Chung’s actions, whether she wore a mask, and the number of people with her at the scene of the protest.

There were also discrepancies between the initial police statement and the later testimony of the officer who arrested Wu, the magistrate said. The officer previously said there were 60 people standing on the road and the sidewalk, but in court he said all 60 were standing on the road.

The two arresting officers also had conflicting versions of events, with one saying that there were obstacles on the road and the other saying the road was clear.

Cheung said that the court could not determine which account was accurate, so the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Speaking outside the court, Wu said he hoped the public would continue to pay attention to the protest movement, and not neglect others who are facing trial.

At trial, Chung alleged that the police forced her and other arrested persons to kneel and face the wall after they were brought to the police station. Her arresting officer also cursed the group and demeaned her by calling her a prostitute, she said.

