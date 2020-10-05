China jails four for sale of cadmium-tainted rice to national stockpiles

Four people have been jailed in China over the sale to the national granary of more than 2,000 tons of rice contaminated with the heavy metal cadmium.

The four received sentences ranging from one to five years in prison for selling food that failed to meet safety standards, according to the court judgment.

Two defendants surnamed Tan shipped 2,000 tons of the noxious rice to an interim national granary in Yangjiang, a city in Guangdong, in 2017, the judgment said. The other two, surnamed Yang and Fu, sourced the substandard rice in Hunan province.

The four were intercepted by Yangjiang law enforcement in November 2018 when they were transporting another batch of substandard rice to the granary. Tests found 2,597 tons of rice, worth 7.16 million yuan (US$1 million), was contaminated with cadmium.

Cadmium is a kind of heavy metal commonly used in batteries. China is the biggest producer of the mineral, and also the biggest producer and consumer of rice.

The Hong Kong Consumer Council discovered in 2013 that three brands of rice sold on the local market had excessive cadmium content. According to the Hong Kong’s Food Adulteration (Metallic Contamination) Regulations, the maximum allowable level of cadmium in rice is 0.1 mg/kg.

Experts believe that the possibility of acute cadmium poisoning through diet is unlikely, but long-term consumption of foods high in cadmium may damage the kidneys.

