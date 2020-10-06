Chinese kids feast on schadenfreude from Trump’s diagnosis, blame US for spreading COVID

As Chinese continued to revel in U.S. President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, children as young as primary school students who were seen mocking the president pointed fingers at the U.S. and denied that China was the source of the virus.

While Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of sympathy to Trump and First Lady Melania after the couple tested positive for coronavirus, netizens have taken the opportunity to gloat over the U.S.' misfortune.

In a video that went viral on Chinese social media, several primary school students were seen making fun of Trump for contracting coronavirus. The kids, who were not masked up themselves, lambasted the U.S. President for not wearing masks and his controversial claim that injecting disinfectant can help fight the virus.

A young boy even said the virus originated from the U.S., while another asked Trump “not to shun responsibility and put the blame on China.”

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the U.S. and Europe have been demanding China for more transparency and information over its handling of the coronavirus. An independent investigation into how the coronavirus started has also been called for.

The video, where young kids regurgitated the state narrative, reinforces concerns that children in China are being brainwashed by the regime’s language of hate and distortion, hence a lack of independent thinking.

