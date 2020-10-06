Carrie Lam fails to clear the air about government surveillance on ‘Hong Kong 12’

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday failed to erase suspicions over why a government aircraft had apparently been monitoring a speedboat that carried 12 Hongkongers while fleeing to Taiwan, before their capture by the mainland Chinese coast guard in August.

A Government Flying Service Department fixed-wing plane was flying in the same vicinity as the speedboat from the time it left Sai Kung until shortly before its capture by mainland officers on Aug. 23, Apple Daily reported on Monday.

The B-LVB plane turned up over Sai Kung where the speedboat set off, and then headed southeast in the same direction as the boat in just over two hours on that day, according to flight movements recorded by the FlightAware application and viewed by Apple Daily.

There has been speculation that Lam’s government already knew about the 12 people’s movements and handed over such information to mainland authorities before their arrests.

Lam refused to provide the operational details of the B-LVB plane before an Executive Council meeting on Tuesday, and only repeated earlier claims that police had no role to play in this case.

The chief executive said that some people had continued to smear her government, but did not provide any names. “It’s a tiny fraction of people who have not given up any opportunity to smear the Hong Kong Government, to attack the police, to fabricate this and that and so on,” she said.

The 12 Hongkongers have been held in Shenzhen’s Yantian detention center since they were captured by the Guangdong coast guard on Aug. 23. Their families and lawyers have so far been barred from meeting with them.

Hong Kong police earlier dismissed suggestions that they had handed over information about the speedboat’s escape to mainland authorities, and claimed they only learned about the arrest on Aug. 28 after being notified by mainland authorities.

Lam’s reply failed to clear the suspicion that her government might have offered help to mainland authorities leading to the 12 Hongkongers' arrest, said Democratic Party legislator James To.

“She could have given a more concrete reply if her government really had no role in it,” he said.

