Scalpers triple flu vaccine prices in mainland China, as pandemic drives up demand

As the winter influenza season approaches, mainland Chinese seeking vaccinations are being caught between supply shortages and price gouging by scalpers, Apple Daily has learned.

Scalpers are driving up vaccine prices three-fold in some cases, taking advantage of the increased demand for the vaccine sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic in the mainland.

Many major mainland cities, including Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Tianjin and Chongqing, have experienced shortages of influenza vaccine in recent weeks. Appointment slots for vaccination at the Beijing Center for Diseases Prevention and Control filled up as soon as they were announced on Sept. 24.

According to one center employee, more than 1,300 people competed for the first batch of 100 injections. Six days later, the center announced that most of its injection sites had run out of vaccine.

By the end of August, more than 10 million shots had been produced and put on the market, a 50% increase over last year. In early September, a further 7 million shots were issued by authorities to local pharmacy retailers.

Feng Luzhao, a professor at the Peking Union Medical College, predicted that the demand for this year’s influenza vaccine would double to 50 million doses. But that would only cover 4% of the Chinese population, he said.

Scalpers, meanwhile, are capitalizing on the shortages by marking up the price of a single dose to 350 yuan (US$52) at private hospitals and on the Chinese e-shopping platform Taobao. That is three times the price at public hospitals.

Shi Lichen, the founder of Beijing Ding Chen Management Consulting, said mainlanders have largely avoided the flu vaccination because it is not covered by the national healthcare program. Further, the vaccine is generally more expensive than most cold medicines and anti-inflammatory drugs that are available on the market, he added.

The surge in demand for flu shots on the mainland was likely caused by the COVID-19 outbreak that swept through the country early this year, Shi said.

Cheng Chi-man, a general practitioner in Hong Kong, agreed that the pandemic has significantly decreased the number of mainlanders coming to Hong Kong for flu vaccinations. Even so, he said, local vaccine supplies remain scarce due to logistical challenges caused by the pandemic.

Johny Lee, who manages a Hong Kong private clinic, said mainlanders accustomed to travelling to Hong Kong for cheaper flu injections were deterred by the city’s COVID-19 quarantine measures. Fewer than 10 mainland customers per week have visited his establishment for the vaccine this year, he added.

Meanwhile, Taiwan began its free influenza vaccination program on Monday.

