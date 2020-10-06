US blasts China for restricting Consul General in Hong Kong

The United States issued an objection on Tuesday to the new restrictions imposed by Chinese authorities, which require the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong to obtain approval before meeting with local government officials or personnel.

It is Beijing’s latest retaliatory measure amid heightened U.S.-China tensions that saw the two countries slapping similar requirements on each other’s diplomats.

The fresh restrictions also mark China’s first clamp-down on U.S. envoys in Hong Kong. While American diplomats have long faced barriers in hosting cultural events, meeting Chinese government staff and visiting university campuses in mainland China, they were allowed to operate freely in the city, but not anymore.

The statement of the U.S. Consulate pointed out that staff from the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Offices in the U.S. are free to meet with anyone without approval.

“The retaliatory inclusion of the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong in recent restrictions issued by the PRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) – as well as reports that the PRC instructed the Hong Kong government not to meet with American diplomats – show the PRC’s disregard for its own promises to the people of Hong Kong, individual freedoms, and diplomatic norms,” the statement wrote.

The policy points to Beijing’s failure to live up to its “one country, two systems” commitment, the statement continued. “Hong Kong has benefited for years from open discourse and the free exchange of ideas. Beijing’s effort to limit dialogue is harmful to all sides.”

The permission requirements apply only to the Consul General in Hong Kong, and do not affect other U.S. diplomatic personnel, according to the diplomatic note received by the U.S. Embassy in Beijing.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play