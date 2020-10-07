Migration queries spike in Hong Kong alongside fear of national security law

More Hongkongers are thinking about leaving their city after Beijing’s passage of a national security law for the city, with some immigration consultants receiving up to 40% more enquiries about overseas housing than usual.

The controversial national security law was implemented in Hong Kong from July 1. It penalizes secession, subversion, terrorist activities and collusion with foreign forces, subjecting offenders to a maximum of life in prison, which critics decry as heavy-handed oppression by Beijing.

On the 100th day of the law coming into force, Chinese state media Xinhua News Agency published an article saying that the legislation had brought peace back to the city. People were no longer afraid of venturing out to the streets and going to work, thanks to the new law, one Hongkonger was quoted as saying.

By contrast, other Hongkongers have pointed to the law for engendering a climate of fear that has led many to consider leaving. In a recent survey by the Hong Kong Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies, 43.9% of respondents said they planned to emigrate given the chance.

Among those respondents, 27.3% said the reason was “dissatisfaction with the Hong Kong government, chief executive, top ministers or government policy,” while 37.4% attributed their plans to declining freedoms or a lack of democracy in Hong Kong.

Raymond Chong, managing director at StarPro Immigration Consultancy, said that his agency saw a 10-fold increase in the number of inquiries during the second half of 2019, after mass protests broke out in June. The figure declined this year due to the coronavirus, but rebounded after the national security law was enacted, he said.

Chong said he saw a 30 to 40% increase in inquiries about buying property in the United Kingdom, resulting from the loosening of immigration standards for British National (Overseas) passport holders. Emigrating to the U.K. would warrant “almost next to nothing” after the policy change, he said.

Some Hongkongers preferred to “move their capital first,” in order to fulfill the requirement of five-year continuous residence on the path to citizenship, Chong said. He estimated that Hong Kong buyers were behind around 7,000 property transactions in the U.K. in the past three months.

Hong Kong interest in public education in the U.K. had also skyrocketed, education consultant Iris Cheung said, adding that she had received 800 to 900 inquiries about public schools in Britain since the start of July.

Some parents were willing to move to the U.K. with their children, but even those who did not plan to emigrate themselves wanted their children to study abroad, Cheung said.

