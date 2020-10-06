‘Fake’ Jack Ma video claims China’s computer chips 20 years behind the west

A video circulating online purportedly shows Alibaba founder Jack Ma lamenting China’s failure in developing major scientific advances and slow progress in computer chip technology compared with western nations.

“We didn’t invent the internet or the smartphone, and our chips are behind by 20 years. We are still far behind others in terms of the fundamental science and technology, and computational logic,” Ma allegedly said in a speech captured on the undated footage and cited by Radio France Internationale.

An Alibaba spokesperson said the video was fabricated and denied that Ma had made the comments.

Ma, the second-richest man in China, stepped down from Alibaba’s board of directors at the end of September.

In the RFI report, he allegedly said that, without foreign technology, China could only manufacture 90 nanometer chips, which were commercialized by Intel years ago in 2004. The Alibaba founder placed the blame on China’s education system, saying that it only focused on practical applications but discouraged high-level research.

“These few years China has had many innovative apps… but these are only on the level of application. Applications on the internet and smartphones must rely on computational power, which are chips,” he was cited as saying.

Responding to recent U.S. bans on TikTok and WeChat, Ma rejected the idea that the Americans were afraid of Chinese innovation. A single figure like Elon Musk was enough to change the world, he said, but China had no equivalent in modern times.

Last month, Chinese chipmaker SMIC was hit with sanctions by the U.S. for allegedly posing an unacceptable risk of being diverted to “military end use.” Sources told RFI that SMIC would have trouble making chips using the 14, 28 and 40 nanometer processes, which relied on American technology.

Market researcher Trendforce estimated that China was still five to 10 years away from being able to shake its dependence on foreign chip manufacturers.

