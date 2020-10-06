Taiwan to up military logistics budget by 4% amid Chinese incursions: reports

Taiwan is planning to raise its budget for military logistics next year by about 4% to cope with incursions of mainland Chinese warplanes into its airspace, local news reports show.

The increase will total roughly NT$3 billion (US$104 million), taking the 2021 budget on military logistics to NT$77 billion.

Authorities would use NT$1 billion from the extra amount to buy different kinds of fuel and earmark the remaining NT$2 billion for repairs, maintenance and parts for Taiwan’s main combat units, local media reported on Tuesday, citing the island’s defense ministry budget for next year.

An allocation of NT$31.3 billion, representing the bulk of the NT$77 billion budget, will go toward Taiwan’s air force, which has deployed its aircraft 4,132 times so far this year mainly to counter intruding mainland Chinese warplanes, costing at least NT$4.13 billion.

Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang on Tuesday told reporters that the growing threat posed by the People’s Liberation Army intrusions would inevitably add to the island’s financial burden.

Taiwan’s government would do everything necessary to protect the island’s safety, Su said as he called on Beijing to stop sending warplanes into Taiwan’s airspace.

Since June, Chinese warplanes have frequently crossed into airspace on the other side of the Taiwan Strait amid Beijing’s tense relations with Taipei and Washington. Taiwan has been concerned about the possibility of being dragged into a war of attrition if the PLA encroachments continue in the long run.

On Tuesday, Taiwan’s southern airspace saw reconnaissance aircraft from both the United States and China, according to Twitter micro-blogger CANUK78, who shared military movements on his social media account.

A US RC-135W reconnaissance aircraft flew past waters off southern Taiwan before heading in the direction of the South China Sea. About the same time, a PLA Army KJ-500 early warning and control plane appeared near the southwest tip of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, the tweets claimed.

