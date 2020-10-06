Japan introduces tougher student visa checks to plug technology leaks to China

Japan is reportedly planning to impose tougher checks on student visa applications to prevent technology leaks to China.

The National Security Secretariat, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry as well as Ministry of Defense of Japan will share information on suspicious individuals, and build a new system for Japan’s overseas missions so that visa applications of suspicious individuals may be denied, reported the Yomiuri newspaper on Monday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has earmarked 220 million yen (US$2.08 million) in its 2021 budget on work to increase scrutiny over visa applications, according to the report.

The United States and Australia have raised alerts over China obtaining foreign technologies in an organized effort using students, the report said. The U.S. in July arrested and charged four Chinese students for falsifying their identities — hiding the fact that they belonged to the People’s Liberation Army — to obtain visas and work in research at American universities.

The U.S. banned Chinese students and researchers who had ties with the People’s Liberation Army from entering the country in May, citing threats to steal technologies and intellectual property.

The proposed new visa application review system may not be as stringent as the U.S., according to Yomiuri. An unidentified expert on economic security told the newspaper that Chinese students who had their visas rejected by the U.S. may choose to go to Japan with a different goal in mind.

More concerns are being raised inside the Japanese government that joint research between Japan and the U.S. cannot carry on under the current situation, the report said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play