Pro-China party helps pass resolutions for Taiwan to seek US defense aid

Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang, has supported two resolutions in the legislature seeking stronger diplomatic ties and military aid from the United States, in an apparent shift of its pro-China stance.

With the KMT’s blessing, the legislature on Tuesday passed the two resolutions unanimously. The first resolution called on the administration led by President Tsai Ing-wen to strengthen diplomatic relations with Washington.

The second resolution urged Tsai to invite American intervention if “the Chinese Communist Party takes any action that clearly threatens the safety of Taiwan’s people or its socio-economic system.” According to that resolution, the U.S. can provide diplomatic, economic and defense aid to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act.

KMT chairperson Johnny Chiang said that the Taiwan-U.S. relationship could coexist with Taiwan-China ties as long as cross-strait tensions decreased and trust was rebuilt with the mainland Chinese.

Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang said the KMT was responsible for the past deterioration of relations with the U.S., and that it was good the party “finally found its conscience.” In a call for unity, Su said the party should work together with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

A presidential spokesperson said Tsai respected the decisions of the Legislative Yuan, and that in terms of deepening cooperation with the U.S., her administration was taking matters “one step at a time.”

The resolutions passed by the legislature on Tuesday are not binding on the executive branch.

Though traditionally more pro-China, the KMT has of late expressed strong dissatisfaction with the show of force by the Chinese army. Chiang said on Monday that his party opposed Chinese jets crossing the midline of the Taiwan Strait as the military moves threatened Taiwan’s security and destabilized the region.

