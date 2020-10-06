Exclusive: Norman Chan buys Wan Chai office amid talk of Chief Executive bid

A former central banker of Hong Kong has recently bought an office in Wan Chai without a mortgage, fueling speculation that he is setting up an election campaign office to run for Hong Kong’s top job in 2022.

Norman Chan, previously chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, shelled out a lump sum of HK$10.8 million (US$1.4 million) on June 17 to acquire the 1,040 square foot office unit on Hennessy Road under Citirich (Hong Kong) Limited, a company owned by him and his wife Diana, records from the Companies Registry showed.

Now 65, Chan retired from his civil service position last October after 10 years with the HKMA, the city’s de facto central bank. Local media this week cited sources from the political circle as saying he was setting up an election office as preparation to run for Chief Executive of Hong Kong in two years' time.

Observers said that Chan, by doing away with the need for a bank mortgage in the Wan Chai office purchase, could avoid possible conflicts of interest with local banks, which he used to oversee as the HKMA head.

He would only say that the unit was meant for his own use, when asked by Apple Daily if it would become his election campaigning base in future.

News of Chan’s office purchase have emerged as another top financial executive, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing chief executive Charles Li, is also rumored to be eyeing a major role in the post-Carrie Lam government. Li announced in late September that he would bring forward his departure from the stock market operator to the end of this year although his contract was not due to expire until next October.

It was about time anyone interested in assuming the highest office in the city got the ball rolling on their election campaign, said Bruce Lui, a senior lecturer in journalism at Hong Kong Baptist University.

In the lead-up of two years to the March 2022 election, candidates had a host of tasks before them, such as garnering support from the business sector, building a good public image and communicating with pro-democracy groups, Lui said.

Chan’s new office is located on the 10th floor of Kam Chung Commercial Building. The unit was under renovation and locked electronically, Apple Daily found in a visit.

The same building houses on its third floor the headquarters of political group Path of Democracy, which is founded by a member of Lam’s de facto cabinet, the pro-Beijing Ronny Tong.

Chan is also said to have asked a lawyer familiar with financing and mainland Chinese businesses to be his aide. The lawyer is identified as Lawrence Lee, a partner and head of Hong Kong and mainland offices at multinational law firm Baker McKenzie, according to an Apple Daily investigation. He is one of Chan’s close friends.

Lee has served in a number of public positions, sitting on the Hospital Authority board and on committees under the Securities and Futures Commission and the Trade Development Council.

