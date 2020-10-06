Anonymous activist behind ‘mutual destruction’ doctrine reveals identity, vows to fight on

A high-profile anonymous activist who popularized the idea of “laam chaau,” or mutual destruction, has revealed his identity and vowed to fight on, after being placed on the wanted list by the Hong Kong police under the national security law.

Finn Lau revealed on Monday that he was the person writing under the username “I want to laam chaau” on Hong Kong’s own Reddit-like LIHKG forum, who organized protests and lobbied for foreign sanctions against the Hong Kong government.

“Laam chaau” translates to “embrace and fry” which rose to prominence during the start of last year’s anti-government protests. Some have described it as similar to a scorched earth policy, or an “if we burn, you burn with us” mentality.

Lau, 26, is one of the six fugitives wanted by the Hong Kong police after the enactment of the national security law, with others including exiled activists Ray Wong, Nathan Law and Simon Cheng. He said he wished to unveil his identity because it had already been leaked to pro-Beijing newspapers after the police operation on Aug. 10 to arrest Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, and the subsequent search of its headquarters.

Lau said he was trying his best to seek the release of 12 Hongkongers currently detained on the mainland, before an unknown group calling themselves “The Probes” attempted to blackmail him and the families of the 12 for hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong dollars, and spread false information about his mental condition.

He was arrested on January 1 during a protest march but the police were unable to confirm his real identity, which saved him from “being disappeared,” he said. Lau admitted he had suffered from severe depression after a year of protests, but wished to reveal his identity to show that he has risen up again.

Lau, a surveyor with no other political ties, did not reveal his current whereabouts. He said he will continue his efforts as part of the activist group “Hong Kong Liberty Team,” which is separate from the existing “Stand with Hong Kong” group that will move underground to work independently through lobbying firms.

Lau said he will act as an intermediary between activist groups, frontline activists, support workers and foreign governments and lawmakers. He will refine his “laam chaau” doctrine, as well as campaign for the United Kingdom to bring the case of Hong Kong to the International Court of Justice. Finally, he will reach out to the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization in an attempt for Hong Kong to join.

It was unrealistic to expect that the “mistakes” made in Hong Kong in the past several decades could be undone within a year, but it would not be Hongkongers' aim to become refugees, Lau said.

“Hongkongers scattered across the globe must demonstrate our unique worth and strengths in impeding the CCP [Chinese Communist Party], creating our own future and earning respect from our international allies in the meantime,” he said. “We will fight the CCP till the end even if it means mutual destruction.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play