Chinese whistleblower Yan Limeng’s mother arrested by mainland authorities

Chinese virologist and whistleblower Yan Limeng, who accused China of creating the virus causing COVID-19, said her mother has been arrested by mainland authorities.

Yan, who was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Hong Kong before fleeing to the United States, told Fox News in an interview that her mother, a 63-year-old teacher, was arrested for the fourth time and was brought to Beijing for detention. Another family member was also arrested, she said.

Yan said she had cut off direct communication with her family. She said she had angered the Chinese government by telling the truth about COVID-19. As a result, the government was trying to silence her by detaining her mother, who she asserts “did nothing wrong.”

Foreign audiences may be shocked by the news of such arrests, but it is well known among Chinese citizens that the Communist Party can “arrest and even kill” those who anger the party or tell the truth, Yan said.

She added that she would not give up telling the truth and would publish a new report about the virus as soon as possible.

Yan was born in Qingdao in Shandong province. She completed her doctoral degree at the University of Hong Kong and stayed as a postgraduate fellow.

She accused her former supervisors Leo Poon and Malik Peiris of ignoring her research on human-to-human transmission of COVID-19 in January, before the pandemic spread in Hong Kong, alleging that Poon told her not to touch the “red line.” She took a flight to the U.S. on April 28.

After fleeing to the U.S., Yan often appeared in media interviews, including those with Steve Bannon, former adviser to President Donald Trump. During the interviews, she claimed to have proof that the Chinese government created the virus, which she said came from a laboratory run by the People’s Liberation Army.

