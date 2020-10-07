Taiwan has secret weapons against China, says general

The self-governed island of Taiwan has prepared secret weapons to disrupt mainland China’s aerial navigation system, with an eye to tackling the increased provocation from Chinese military aircraft in recent months, a general from the Taiwanese defense authorities says.

China’s new Beidou Navigation Satellite System, completed in July, was understood to have sent shock waves through the United States military with its precision, as demonstrated in late August through the launch of two Chinese missiles at different times and different places.

The Dongfeng missiles, namely the DF21-D and the DF-26, were respectively fired from Zhejiang province in eastern China and from Qinghai province across the high-altitude Tibetan Plateau. Both accurately hit targets in the Nansha Islands, also known as the Spratly Islands, further escalating cross-strait tensions.

Beidou was the result of 30 years of efforts designed to rival the American-owned global positioning system. It allows the Chinese military to achieve positioning and navigation with high accuracy.

In readiness for the new threat, Taiwan had prepared “soft and hard weapons” under its electronic warfare system to interfere with the precision of the Beidou satellite system in case of war, the unnamed general from the Ministry of National Defense said.

Taiwan could destroy its rival’s systems, facilities and personnel by launching missiles from combat aircraft to destroy enemy bases and control stations, according to the general.

A satellite interference system developed by the National Chung-shan Institute of Science and Technology could also disrupt the accuracy of the positioning and navigation of the Beiduo system should the Chinese military attack Taiwan, the general said.

