China diversifies FX reserves with more Japanese bonds

Beijing has increased its holdings of Japanese government bonds to the highest level in three and a half years while paring back the amount of United States Treasury bonds in its possession amid soured ties with Washington, news reports show.

The move also signals an attempt by the Chinese government to achieve higher yields with its massive foreign exchange reserves.

Between April and July, the Chinese bought 1.46 trillion yen of medium to long-term JGBs on a net basis, the Nikkei Asian Review reported, citing figures from Japan’s Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Japan. The total purchase was 3.6 times the quantity held by Beijing a year earlier and made China the second-largest buyer of JGBs, behind the U.S., the article said.

In particular, China bought 723.9 billion yen of JGBs in July, the biggest monthly total since January 2017.

It was possible that China had made the acquisitions by mobilizing its huge holdings of the U.S. dollar, said Koichi Sugisaki, an analyst from Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities.

As at the end of August, the Beijing government was holding foreign currency reserves worth US$3.16 trillion, the bulk of which was in U.S. dollars.

China had gradually cut its holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds to US$1.074 trillion in the first half of this year, according to data released from the Department of the Treasury in August. Still, the Chinese remained the second-largest foreign holder of U.S. government debt, after the Japanese.

The Beijing government might have been considering trends in the foreign currency market when increasing its purchase of JGBs. As the value of the renminbi is guided with reference to a basket of currencies, including the U.S. dollar, euro and yen, it is facing upward pressure amid the country’s faster recovery from the COVID-19 economic downturn.

It would ease some of the pressure on the appreciation of the renminbi by selling it to buy yen-denominated bonds, Naka Matsuzawa at Nomura Securities said.

