Chinese dissident refused US citizenship after tightened law targeting CCP members

A Chinese dissident has been barred from obtaining citizenship in the United States despite living in self-exile in the country for almost three decades, Apple Daily has learned.

The rejection came after Washington’s decision last Friday to ban Chinese Communist Party members from immigrating into the country, as issued by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which is responsible for processing immigration and naturalization applications.

The activist was Yang Jianli, founder of the U.S. not-for-profit, pro-democracy group Citizen Power Initiatives for China.

The 57-year-old, who is the son of CCP leader Yang Fengshan, told Apple Daily he joined the party in 1983 when he was studying for a master’s degree in mathematics at Beijing Normal University, and went to study abroad in the U.S. in 1986.

Yang returned to Beijing in 1989 to participate in the Tiananmen Square protests, and was then expelled from the CCP after he fled back to the U.S. where he applied for asylum and was later granted a green card in 1992.

Yang’s path to U.S. naturalization has not been as smooth. When he applied for U.S. citizenship last year, U.S. authorities discovered he hid his identity as a CCP member when he submitted his application for a green card in May 1991, he said.

The U.S. has justified the newly-imposed regulation to address threats to national security, whereby anyone who is or has been a member of or affiliated with a Communist or totalitarian party cannot immigrate to the country.

The new policy does not only target the CCP, in spite of the escalating tensions between the U.S. and China, but also any totalitarian party in general.

Yang said this policy would affect those people who are not true believers of communism, as well as the younger-generation elites who planned to study abroad or emigrate from China.

Beijing-based academic Song Hui said the policy created a deterrent effect to those who wanted to join the CCP. “This will have a subconscious impact on people who want to study abroad in the future,” he said.

The CCP claims to have 90 million members, being the most populous political entity in the world.

