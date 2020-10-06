Human rights lawyers in China reveal history of constant crackdown

The arrest of 12 Hongkongers in mainland China has renewed public interest in the Chinese criminal justice system, which has long been criticized for its disregard of human rights and lack of transparency.

Challenges facing the group of 12, including lengthy detentions and state-appointed lawyers, were common with cases deemed sensitive by the Chinese government, human rights lawyer Sui Muqing told Apple Daily.

The 12 ended up in mainland custody after Chinese coast guard intercepted their Taiwan-bound speedboat on Aug. 23. They have been detained at the Yantian District Detention Center in Shenzhen and face charges of illegally crossing the border.

Sui said he wanted to represent the Hongkongers “out of gratitude” to the city, but his license was revoked without warning in 2018. In his 19-year legal career, Sui has represented mainland dissidents such as Guo Feixiong and Huang Qi.

“A lot of lawyers who had their licenses revoked in 2018 never went through the official process, but they were barred from taking cases. Authorities managed to get rid of the vast majority of top lawyers,” he said.

On the mainland, human rights activists and their lawyers are constantly in the cross hairs of the government. In 2015, Chinese authorities conducted a broad clampdown across the country from 9 July, and human rights lawyer Wang Yu was the first to be arrested.

Wang endured 13 months of imprisonment and house arrest, and was forced to confess her “crimes” on camera. She kept her lawyer’s license, but has been excluded from many new cases as authorities revoked the operating license of her law office.

“If we get 10 cases, maybe eight of them will be restricted, and those restrictions are meant to target us personally,” she said.

In the case of the 12 Hongkongers, lawyers appointed by the defendants' families have been unable to meet with their clients. Wang recalled that in 2014, she took three trips to Xinjiang before she was able to meet her client, the Uighur scholar Ilham Tohti.

Wang said that China only had rule by law, not rule of law.

“In China, a lawyer’s main duty is not to meet with their client and defend them in court. It is to reveal the truth about the oppression of their client, exposing it in international media so that the world will know about China’s persecution of minorities,” she said.

