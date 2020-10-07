Guangdong theatre creates bad publicity for using vlogger death in promotion

A Chinese theatre in the southern province of Guangdong has come under heavy criticism online for using the recent death of a video blogger in its promotional material.

The offending article was published on the internet on Tuesday, carrying the headline “Lamu killed by ex-husband who set her on fire, but I only burn for you.”

It was understood to be referring to Lamu, a Chinese video blogger whose former husband allegedly doused her in petrol in the middle of last month and set her alight while she was recording a live-streaming show. Lamu suffered burns to 90% of her body and died two weeks later.

On Tuesday morning, Chinese internet users found an article published by Dongguan Yulan Theatre on Weibo, a Twitter-like platform. The article was promoting a drama performance but also contained information about Lamu’s tragedy and a list of news reports regarding other cases on the murder of lovers.

Netizens said the theatre was cold-blooded and had made a big mistake.

The theatre deleted the article in 20 minutes. One of its staff apologized for the problematic publication.

Located in Zhuhai of Dongguan city, Dongguan Yulan comprises an opera house with a seating capacity of 1,600 and a multifunctional experimental theatre with 400 seats. It is managed and operated by Poly Theatre Management Co., Ltd.

