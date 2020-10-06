BBC journalist followed by unknown people in Hong Kong after national security law

A Hong Kong-based British journalist says he has been stalked by an unknown individual ever since the city’s police conducted a series of raids and arrests in early August after Beijing’s introduction of the national security law.

Danny Vincent, a correspondent with the British Broadcasting Corporation, is believed to be the first foreign journalist allegedly harassed by Beijing after the national security law was enacted on June 30.

Vincent revealed on the BBC’s “From Our Own Correspondent” podcast on Saturday that he was followed by a car after Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai and pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow were arrested on Aug. 10 under the national security law.

On the same day, the longtime China-based journalist said a man was also waiting outside his door, and the same vehicle proceeded to follow him wherever he went that day. Vincent said he then later moved to a hotel, but he still sighted the same vehicle outside.

After the imposition of the national security law, many pro-democracy activists have revealed on social media that they had been stalked and harassed. This included Agnes Chow and Sunny Cheung, who fled to Britain after discovering an imminent arrest warrant issued against him due to his prominence in last year’s anti-government protest movement.

Vincent said in the podcast that Hong Kong had “changed the rules of the game” and the unknown identity of the stalker left him unsure if it was an act of intimidation, or if he was under investigation.

Before being posted in Hong Kong, Vincent worked as a correspondent in mainland China for more than 10 years.

Vincent’s revelation comes as pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong also said he had been followed simultaneously by two cars in the past 10 days. Although he couldn’t identify the stalkers, Wong believed the main purpose of tailing him was to make him feel stressed and fearful.

