Canada accepts married couple from Hong Kong protests as refugees

Canada has begun accepting Hong Kong protesters as refugees, starting with a married couple who moved to the country in December after the husband experienced being detained by non-uniformed Chinese officers and tailed by Hong Kong police.

The couple received a letter dated Sept. 1 from the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada saying that the refugee protection division had determined they were “Convention refugees” and had accepted their applications for refugee status, the Globe and Mail reported.

Under Canadian law, a “Convention refugee” refers to the United Nations Convention relating to the Status of Refugees, who are defined as people not able to return to their homes “due to a well-founded fear of persecution based on race, religion, political opinion” or other factors.

The man, 33, told the Canadian newspaper that he belonged to a well-known political party in Hong Kong and was a very active protester in the city’s pro-democracy movement. He ran a warehouse to produce defense equipment for demonstrators and also protested on the streets last year along with his wife, 30.

He was at one point held by Chinese officers who were not in uniform, and on another occasion, Hong Kong police followed him and searched his home, but he was never charged, the newspaper reported.

Near the end of his time in Hong Kong, he hid in a cave under a building fearing for his safety. He thanked Canada for the refugee decision and praised the country for sharing common values with Hongkongers.

“It feels now like I no longer need to hide, and I am finally somewhere [in which] I can live safely,” he told the newspaper.

Between 2013 and 2018, Canada recorded only two to six cases of asylum applications lodged by Hongkongers each year, and the applications were either rejected or given up later, according to official data. However, it handled 12 cases last year and 37 in the first half of this year. A report in Globe and Mail earlier this year said that 50 protesters had applied for asylum in Canada.

Vancouver-based immigration lawyer Richard Kurland, who did not represent the couple, said he believed they were among the first Hong Kong pro-democracy activists to be granted refugee status, as a few others might have already obtained refugee status as well.

“By implication, the Canadian refugee determination system has put the Hong Kong judicial system into disrepute. The person has no internal flight alternative, and cannot reasonably rely upon Hong Kong’s judicial structure for protection,” he said.

Conservative lawmaker Michael Chong said Canada must do more than just accept a handful of asylum seekers from Hong Kong.

“Processing a handful of asylum claims from those fleeing Hong Kong is not commensurate with the crisis that is unfolding there,” he said. “Canada needs to do more to provide a path for those seeking asylum from the imposition of China’s draconian new national security law.”

He called on Canada to work with allies, such as Britain, to admit many more fleeing Hongkongers, such as by offering a path to citizenship.

Former justice minister Irwin Cotler urged the Justin Trudeau government to grant asylum to any Hong Kong resident seeking to escape the national security legislation.

“I wouldn’t be limiting it to two,” Cotler said, referring to the couple. “This has been such a serious assault on democracy for the national security legislation that impacts everyone … and puts anyone in Canada who supports them at risk, so we need to have a response that says we are here to protect those whom we are able to protect and to facilitate their coming to Canada.”

