Live chat with Jimmy Lai this Thursday

Next Digital founder Jimmy Lai will continue to go live at 9 a.m. this Thursday (Oct. 8) on Twitter to discuss Hong Kong’s political situation and future with netizens.

In last week’s live chat with guest host Mark Clifford, former editor-in-chief of South China Morning Post, Lai was joined by Michael Auslin, Contemporary Asia research fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution to discuss the U.S. general election. Lai thinks that U.S. President Donald Trump is very practical, a stark contrast to his “idealistic” Democratic opponent Joe Biden. Yet Lai trusts that whoever is elected to be President, the U.S. will continue to resist the CCP.

At 9 a.m. on Thursday HKT (9 p.m. on Wednesday EST), Lai will go live again with Clifford continuing on as the guest host. This time, Cardinal Joseph Zen, retired bishop of the Catholic Church of Hong Kong, will join the discussion. Zen has always cared about society and been outspoken about current affairs, including publicly condemning police brutality and regime violence. He has recently traveled to the Vatican to seek to appeal to Pope Francis regarding his views on the appointment of a bishop to lead the Hong Kong Diocese, but to no avail.

After an initial discussion, Lai will take questions from netizens and continue face-to-face interactions on Zoom.

