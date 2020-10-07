Disqualified teacher promoted Hong Kong independence on purpose, minister Kevin Yeung alleges

The primary school teacher who lost the teaching registration because of serious professional misconduct was intentional in spreading the message of Hong Kong independence to young pupils, given the design of the teaching material, the city’s education chief said on Wednesday.

Authorities found in an investigation that the teacher deliberately included content about Hong Kong independence and the banned Hong Kong National Party, and spent a lot of time during two classes in March last year on those topics, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said during a programme on Radio Television Hong Kong.

“It’s impossible to consider that a one-off blunder,” Yeung said, noting that the time allocated to the classes, the resources selected for teaching and the questions posed in the worksheets all guided pupils on how to think about the issue.

The minister was responding to the newest controversy in Hong Kong, which arose from his Education Bureau’s announcement on Monday that it had revoked the teacher’s registration for alleged premeditated promotion of independence during class in violation of the Basic Law and the city’s constitutional status. It was the first time that the bureau had deregistered a teacher for professional misconduct under the Education Ordinance.

Including the teacher, the bureau punished six educational staffers from Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. As the teaching plan in question was school-based, the school principal, vice principal and all teachers who had taught the pupils according to it were made to bear various degrees of punishment, such as letters of reprimand and written warnings.

The disqualified teacher had to take responsibility for designing the highly problematic teaching plan, Yeung said.

Although the investigation found the pupils were not affected as they said they did not agree with independence, the bureau still had to look into matters of professional misconduct as the design and objectives of the teaching plan were wrong, he added.

A former student who had graduated from Alliance Primary School said that during class, the teacher only presented to them objective information about Hong Kong independence without mentioning its advantages or expressing any support. The student, surnamed Lee, also said that the teacher did not force them to state their political opinions.

Lee described the teacher as good, fair and objective, who helped her to learn more about Hong Kong law and to reflect on freedom of speech and other people’s views about independence.

“The classes enabled me to know what was happening in Hong Kong,” the student said. “The government should not punish schools and teachers for promoting independence when they were only showing a video clip.” She called on the government to understand the whole issue thoroughly before passing comment.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play