Call for Germany to speak up about Hong Kong, put pressure on Xi’s continued rule

The Berlin government should stand up for the human rights of Hong Kong people and join international efforts to apply pressure on Beijing, which will have the potential of affecting the extended regime of Chinese President Xi Jinping in the long run, a German scholar of journalism says.

In Germany, the government could be made to open a hearing if more than 50,000 people supported a campaign to examine the matter, according to Alexander Görlach, a media worker who previously taught in Hong Kong and was familiar with issues of the city.

“According to information I have obtained, different political parties in Germany are pressing the government to change its stance on China,” Görlach told Apple Daily.

On the international front, sanctions imposed by the United States, possible action to be taken by the Group of Ten — a grouping of 11 industrialized nations that cooperate on financial matters — and pressure from the world community could collectively influence the continuation of Xi’s rule, Görlach said.

He was speaking in conjunction with the launch in September of his new book, Brennpunkt Hongkong, which put the city under a magnifying glass and argued why democratic countries, including Germany, must respond to the Hong Kong problem or risk a crisis breaking out in the free world. The book carries in its title the sub-heading “Why China determines the future of the free world,” and is written in the German language to target the Berlin government and its people.

Görlach is a senior fellow with the New York-based Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs and the founder of an international relations magazine, The European. He was a Harvard University academic from 2014 to 2017, and lectured at Taiwan National University and the City University of Hong Kong in 2017 and 2018.

Hong Kong used to be a safe and unique city, he said, but an attack carried out by a white-clad mob on commuters inside Yuen Long train station on July 21 last year was a historic turning point; from that time onwards, the city became worse by the day and, with the introduction of a national security law this summer, it no longer made people feel secure.

The Berlin government had always focused on two main China issues: human rights and trade agreements, he said. The policy was to “change through trade,” by getting the Chinese to improve human rights via trade ties. However, Sino-German relations would not be healthy if the Chinese did not play by the rules, he said.

Görlach pointed to issues in Xinjiang, Tibet and Taiwan, which had attracted more attention from the international society as the problems escalated in Hong Kong, a global city.

The ruling party in Germany could not neglect what had happened in China, such as compulsory measures and a genocide taking place in Xinjiang, because German companies would reconsider conducting business with the Chinese, he argued.

However, even if Berlin changed its stance on China, Hong Kong people would still be restrained in changing the current situation because of the implementation of the national security law. “They can be arrested for any action,” he noted.

Görlach advised his country to help by providing more funding for scholarships and assistance to Hongkongers who were in danger.

