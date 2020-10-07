Hong Kong, Xinjiang human rights draw grave concern from 39 member states of UN

Thirty-nine member countries of the United Nations have released a joint statement against China’s curbs on Hong Kong’s autonomy and human rights violations in Xinjiang, placing special emphasis on national security laws imposed on Hongkongers.

“We are gravely concerned about the human rights situation in Xinjiang and the recent developments in Hong Kong,” the German Ambassador to the UN, Christoph Heusgen, wrote on behalf of the 39-strong group to the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee on Tuesday.

The other 38 countries that added their names to the German-led release were Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Haiti, Honduras, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Marshall Islands, Monaco, Nauru, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Palau, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

That number increased from 23 countries last year, indicating more governments were lending their support to the issuance of the statement despite China’s threats against those which spoke out, said Louis Charbonneau, the United Nations director at Human Rights Watch.

In its statement, the group expressed concerns that “a number of provisions in the Hong Kong national security law do not conform to China’s international legal obligations,” in particular elements of the legislation which allowed for certain cases to be transferred for prosecution to the Chinese mainland. It called on Beijing to uphold autonomy, rights and freedoms in Hong Kong and to respect the independence of the local judiciary.

On Xinjiang, the group was uneasy about “a large network of political re-education camps” that had generated credible reports indicating the arbitrary detention of more than a million people. It also noted an increasing number of reports of gross human rights violations.

“Widespread surveillance disproportionately continues to target Uighurs and other minorities and more reports are emerging of forced labour and forced birth control including sterilization,” the statement said.

The 39 countries called on China to allow independent observers immediate, meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang.

Zhang Jun, China’s ambassador to the UN, responded by accusing the countries of politicizing human rights issues and disseminating false information to intervene in internal policies of the Chinese government.

At the UN session, China received support from 55 countries regarding its authority over Hong Kong.

