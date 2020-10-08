Beijing’s warning to Indian media to follow ‘One-China policy’ fuels backlash in India

Beijing’s warning letter to India’s media that criticized its coverage of Taiwan’s Oct. 10 “National Day” has sparked fresh controversy in the south Asian country, with many accusing China of interfering in its local affairs.

A letter sent by the Chinese embassy in India dated Oct. 7 urged the Indian media to “stick to the Indian government’s position on the Taiwan question,” and not to violate the “One-China principle.” It said that Taiwan was an “inalienable part of China’s territory” and not to refer to Taiwan as a country, nation or the Republic of China, and to address the leader of “China’s Taiwan region” as “President.”

The Chinese embassy in India sent the letter after the Indian Express and The Statesman ran full-page advertorials on Taiwan’s celebration of its “National Day” on Oct. 10. The advertorials tied-in with local TV station Zee News' international channel The World is One News, which on Wednesday night aired a 25-minute news feature on Taiwan featuring interviews with Indian officials about further collaboration between New Delhi and Taipei.

Journalists and media personalities tweeted the letter on Twitter, including independent journalist and anchor Aditya Raj Kaul who tweeted: “Is this an indirect threat to Indian media who cover Taiwan?”

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also responded, tweeting that “India is the largest democracy on Earth with a vibrant press & freedom-loving people.” But the letter showed that “communist China is hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship,” and “Taiwan’s Indian friends will only have one reply: GET LOST!”

Twitter has since been flooded with angry comments responding to the letter. “Are the chinese [sic] now going to dictate to Indian media how it should behave?” one netizen tweeted. “They should stop interfering in sovereign India and behave like a statement instead of threat,” wrote another.

Other netizens said they were not aware of Taiwan’s “Double Tenth” celebration, but sent their best wishes to the self-ruled island after learning about the significance of the date following the incident. Beijing was hypocritical by interfering in other countries' local affairs, despite constantly berating foreign countries to stop meddling in theirs, according to some netizens.

The backlash in India comes as the latest in the growing number of discontented voices against China, as tensions between the two countries have not de-escalated since the deadly border clash in Ladakh in mid-June.

